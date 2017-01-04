Police have released the name of a man who was fatally stabbed at a Forest Heights residence on Christmas Day.

Police were called to a disturbance at a home in the 100 block of Fonda Drive S.E at about 6:30 p.m. on December 25, 2016 and found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The man was seriously assaulted and was taken to hospital but died from his injuries. He has now been identifed as Mark Maurice Mitchell, 45, of Calgary.

Police say there were about five people in the home when the incident occurred and that they believe alcohol was involved.

Morris Stern, 55, is charged with manslaughter in Mitchell’s death.

Police say the two were roommates and that Stern was the one who called 911 after the incident.

Stern is expected to appear in court on the charge on Monday, January 9, 2017.