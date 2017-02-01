A Lethbridge woman has returned home nearly four months after being viciously attacked, sexually assaulted and left for dead.

Family of the woman, who cannot be named as she is the victim of a sexual assault, are relieved to have her back in Lethbridge after she spent months in hospital at the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary.

The 25-year-old woman is a newlywed and was beginning her life with her husband when the attack occurred as sge was walking to work in the early morning hours of September 30, 2016. She was assaulted and left for dead in an alleyway where she remained until a passerby discovered her.

Members of the Lethbridge Police Service who responded to the scene refer to the attack as one of the most disturbing things they’ve witnessed.

The woman’s family feared she would not survive the severe injuries she suffered in the attack but, this past weekend, she returned to Lethbridge where she will begin working with specialists as part of her rehabilitation.

A member of the victim’s family tells CTV Lethbridge that there were a number of precious moments and milestones reached during her miraculous recovery in hospital that the family will never forget. “There were so many of those moments in this case that it’s very difficult to bunch it all together in one thing. You would almost have to bring it down to almost moments of each day that are memorable.”

The family says it has been an incredibly challenging period in their lives but they have embraced the support sent from well-wishers around the globe and took comfort in the power of their faith.

“We believe in Jesus,” said the unnamed family member. CTV is not naming the man in order to protect the victim’s identity. “Doctors and medicine played a great role, obviously. In our belief, we believe that God gives those people gifts for those abilities.”

“Even some of those doctors who have practiced for 30 plus years have come to us and said this is a miracle.”

The woman’s recovery is expected to be a lengthy process and, at this time, she is unable to be left alone.

The man accused of the attack faces charges of sexual assault and attempted murder. His next court appearance is scheduled for February 14, 2017.

With files from CTV Lethbridge’s Kaella Carr