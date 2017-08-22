

CTV Calgary Staff





The mother and father of three children who died in a crash near Hanna last week returned to the scene Tuesday to take part in a candlelight vigil.

The trip was organized by members of Calgary’s Ethiopian community, who are working to support the couple.

Bien, aged 16, Christian, aged 11 and Emenet, aged 11 months, were all killed when the SUV they were in crashed into a transport truck at the intersection of Highway 36 and Highway 570, just south of Hanna.

Donations collected to help parents return stateside following fatal crash near Hanna that claimed their children.

“They were strangers to us, but this accident happened here, they come to Calgary, we all heard and we just all started fleeing to the hospital to provide our support,” Zelalem Meshesha, a community member.

Their parents, Solomon Adugna and Meseret Shiferaw, were taken to hospital by ground ambulance to hospital in Calgary following the crash.

The family is from Spokane, Washington, and Calgarians are doing all they can to support the family and help them with the costs to take their children home to be buried.

A funeral for the children will be held Friday, August 25 in Spokane.

Supporters say the tragic event has touched all of them.

“It affected all of us,” said Meshesha. “They’re not the only ones affected; every single family is affected when this news came out, everyone was saddened by what happened.”

The investigation into the crash continues.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help the Adugnas with the costs.