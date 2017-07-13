Family and friends of a Calgary man who has been missing since the end of June gathered for a candlelight vigil on Thursday night to pray for his safe return..

Kelly Flock, 68, was last seen on June 22 when he was leaving the Original Joe’s restaurant in Marda Loop.

His family has been searching for him ever since, asking members of the public to keep a look out for him and his dark-charcoal Trek bicycle that he was riding that day.

The appeal for public tips is more desperate than ever, especially because security footage outside the restaurant, a crucial piece of evidence they’d been counting on, is unusable because of technical issues.

“I don’t think it was the biggest blow,” said Kelly’s daughter Kendra Flock. “But it’s been a series of not catching many breaks and this was just one of those.”

She says the restaurant was very apologetic about not getting them the footage and she understands.

Kendra is now asking for anyone with any information or any video footage to help them even with what her father was wearing on the day he went missing.

So far, the search has been focused on the Marda Loop area where he was last seen and in Mission, the neighbourhood where he grew up that he may have a strong connection too.

They’ve been putting up posters with his photo throughout those areas.

“We just need to constantly put his face in front of people so that if they see him, they will get him home,” Kendra said.

His family says it is urgent that he is found soon because he suffers from a medical condition and requires anti-seizure medication that he hasn’t has since he disappeared.

Updates on the search will be posted to the ‘Find Kelly Flock’ Facebook page.