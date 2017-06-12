Vigil held to honour life of former Calgary social worker
Dozens of people attended a vigil at Prince's Island Park on Sunday evening to honour the life of a young woman killed in a terror attack in London last week.
A young woman, who worked with Calgary’s homeless, was remembered on Sunday night in a memorial at Prince’s Island Park.
Christine Archibald was the lone Canadian killed in a terror attack on the London Bridge last week.
A native of Castlegar, B.C., Archibald was a social worker in Calgary for a number of years, devoting her time to help the homeless at the Alpha House.
Several dozen people attended a vigil held in her honour on Sunday night, remembering the young woman as a caring and compassionate person who strove to create better community.
“This is part of us grieving and remembering her and celebrating her and I think celebrating the work we do,” said Kathy Christiansen with the Alpha House.
The group also signed a Canadian flag that they plan to send to Canada House in London.
The 30-year-old moved to London to be with her fiancée, who was with her when she was died.
The combination truck and knife attacked killed seven and wounded dozens of others.
