A University of Calgary student is really good at beer pong; so good he’s been invited to the “Beer Pong World Series” in Las Vegas.

Twenty one year old Andrew Borys is a fourth year business student and is majoring in marketing.

He’s become a viral sensation with his videos that show him making amazing trick shots with ping pong balls thrown into clear cups of water.

Borys started making the videos six years ago but it was September 2016 when everything changed and his videos started getting millions of views.

“I was always really shy and nervous to speak, but I thought being on TV was really cool, that's why I started making these beer pong videos, because it was a way to put myself out there without having to speak into a camera,” says Borys.

It takes a lot of practice and no one is seeing all the missed shots.

“Shots can generally take from minutes, I'll get it pretty quickly, but they can also take many hours, and the number of times I've hit the rim is unbelievable,” says Borys.

A perfect shot gets shared on Instagram and Facebook and it also took him a few years to figure out the formula to produce a viral video.

“They're quick and easy videos to share so it helps me build my following, and then you get sponsorships and things like that, and that's how you make a lot of your money,” says Borys.

In June, Borys is heading to Las Vegas for an all-expenses paid trip to the Beer Pong World Series after organizers saw his videos and made him an offer.

“I've never done anything like this before, I've never played competitively and these people are there to win, there's $50,000 on the line. It's going to be a learning experience for sure,” says Borys.

Borys plans to do a lot of practicing before that event to ensure he can get everything right in front of a huge crowd.

