The Conservative Party has retained two seats in Calgary byelections on Monday night, winning in both ridings by a larger margin than in the last general election.

Calgary-Heritage and Calgary-Midnapore were left vacant by former Prime Minister Stephen Harper and Jason Kenney, who jumped to provincial politics.

Those seats are now held by Bob Benzen and Stephanie Kusie, with voters showing that both ridings remain strong Conservative areas.

Kusie earned 77 percent of the vote in Calgary-Midnapore and the ruling Liberals only received 17 percent support.

"We are getting a very strong message that they are not happy with the levels of taxation that they're seeing and that the Trudeau government is simply not hearing their concerns in regards to jobs, the economy and, in particular, the energy sector."

In Calgary-Heritage, Benzen won with 71 percent of the vote while the next runner up, Scott Forsyth of the Liberal Party, earned just 21 percent.

Benzen says that he worked hard to get voters to the ballot box.

“It was a little sleepy at the beginning of the campaign,” he said. “A lot of people didn’t even realize there was a campaign. In the last week, we got a lot of momentum going, a lot of people interested at the doors and we knew that it was picking up.”

One man came out to vote because he felt it was important that the Conservatives get back into power.

“We need that kind of government with their ferocity. I’ve been a Conservative since before Diefenbaker; that’s quite a while ago. I’m sorry that Harper isn’t around,” said Jack Edelson. “It’s my duty to vote my opinion.”

A woman said she came to vote with her children to teach them about the process of voting and express to them how important it is.

“I want to show my kids an example how to make choices,” said Mila Kaplansky, who moved to Calgary from Ukraine 11 years ago.

The three other ridings in Monday’s byelections, previously held by Liberals, all stayed that way.

The official numbers are still being finalized but voter turnout, usually low in byelections, was especially low this time around.

In Calgary-Heritage, just 33 percent of eligible voters cast a ballot and only 32 percent of voters exercised their right in Calgary-Midnapore.