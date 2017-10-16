Voters from all over the city are lining up to cast their ballots in the Calgary municipal election in a hotly contested race that has already seen an impressive number of advance votes.

People were lined up outside the Ward 7 polling station at Queen Elizabeth Elementary School at least a half an hour before the polls opened at 10:00 a.m.

Officials who have worked at polling stations for years say they’ve never seen this kind of turnout.

If the polls leading up to the election is any indication, it’s expected to be a close race between incumbent mayor Naheed Nenshi and the challenger Bill Smith.

The Ward 7 race is also expected to be a tight one with Druh Farrell defending her seat against four challengers.

While a number of voters took one look at the lineup and decided they would come back later, many others that CTV Calgary spoke with said they were happy to wait and pleased with such a large turnout.

“First I was a bit surprised that there was a lineup this early in the day. I guess that’s a good thing; it’s a fairly important election and I think it’s going to be close,” one man said.

“I was surprised,” said a woman. “I don’t think I’ve ever voted with such a big turnout and I’ve never missed an election.”

Polling stations are open until 8:00 p.m. and voters should expect to wait even longer in the afternoon as people get out of work and head to their polling station to cast their ballots.

Complete election coverage, including the information you need to vote, is available on our website and election results will also be livestreamed here.