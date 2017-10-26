Members of the newly minted United Conservative Party of Alberta will be able to cast their ballots for who they want as leader starting Thursday, leading up to decision day on Saturday in Calgary.

Brian Jean, the former leader of the Wildrose Party, Jason Kenney, a former PC cabinet member, and Doug Schweitzer, a Calgary lawyer, are all on the ballot to become leader of the party that pledges to topple the NDP.

That's about the only thing that the three have been able to agree on throughout the contentious leadership campaign.

Jean and Kenney have clashed ever since the race started, with Kenney steering his campaign based on his political track record and his part in the 'Unite the Right' movement.

Jean says he's the one that will be able to lead the party to a victory in the next provincial election.

Experts say that no matter who ends up winning the leadership race, the UCP will be a major threat to the NDP.

Many political scientists say Kenney is expected to come out on top, but many pollsters are putting Jean ahead.

Others say that Schweitzer shouldn't be completely counted out.

About 60 percent of the UCP's 106,000 members have registered to vote.