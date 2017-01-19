Avalanche Canada has posted an avalanche warning for anyone planning to head to the mountains this weekend.

The warning is for the North Rockies, northern section of the Cariboos and the northern tip of the North Columbia region.

The warm temperatures and the new snow means a dense “slab” layer is resting on a very week base and that makes the snowpack unstable making it easy for riders to trigger an avalanche.

“It was unusually cold and dry in this region through December and early January, giving the area a very thin and weak snowpack,” explains James Floyer, Forecasting Program Supervisor for Avalanche Canada. “We have been anticipating this problem for a while and now it’s here. This week’s warmer temperatures and new snow have created a very dangerous situation for backcountry users.”

“This problem can be managed through good terrain choices,” adds Floyer. “Human triggered avalanches in this region will be likely this region. With these conditions, it’s vital that riders make conservative choices in their riding.”

This Special Public Avalanche Warning will be in effect from Friday, January 20 to the end of the day Monday, January 23.

Floyer suggests everyone in a backcountry party have an avalanche transceiver, probe and shovel.

A two-day Avalanche Skills Training 1 course is the minimum training recommended for travelling in avalanche terrain.

You can find current conditions at avalanche.ca.