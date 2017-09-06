Alberta Health Services has expanded its hepatitis A-related warning after the virus was detected in additional produce that had been distributed to Save-On Foods store in August.

The original warning, issued on September 2, pertained to Western Family brand pineapple chunks sold in ready-to-go cups but the list of products that may have been contaminated now includes:

  • Western Family fruit salad - 198g container
  • Fruit salad (generic brand) – 227g and 425g containers
  • Western Family citrus salad – 226g container
  • Pineapple chunks (fresh) – 227g and 425g containers

All of the potentially contaminated items were available at Save-On Foods stores in Alberta in August and were labelled best before August 19. The products in question are no longer available for sale.

Symptoms of Hepatitis A-related illness occur 15 to 50 days after exposure to the virus and include:

  • Fatigue
  • Loss of appetite
  • Nausea and vomiting
  • Abdominal pain
  • Fever

Anyone who develops symptoms of hepatitis A is encouraged to seek medical attention immediately.