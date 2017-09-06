CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Warning expanded after additional fruit, sold at Save-On Foods, tests positive for hepatitis A
Hepatitis A was detected in Western Family brand pineapple chunks (BC Centre for Disease Control)
Published Wednesday, September 6, 2017 4:36PM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 6, 2017 4:40PM MDT
Alberta Health Services has expanded its hepatitis A-related warning after the virus was detected in additional produce that had been distributed to Save-On Foods store in August.
The original warning, issued on September 2, pertained to Western Family brand pineapple chunks sold in ready-to-go cups but the list of products that may have been contaminated now includes:
- Western Family fruit salad - 198g container
- Fruit salad (generic brand) – 227g and 425g containers
- Western Family citrus salad – 226g container
- Pineapple chunks (fresh) – 227g and 425g containers
All of the potentially contaminated items were available at Save-On Foods stores in Alberta in August and were labelled best before August 19. The products in question are no longer available for sale.
Symptoms of Hepatitis A-related illness occur 15 to 50 days after exposure to the virus and include:
- Fatigue
- Loss of appetite
- Nausea and vomiting
- Abdominal pain
- Fever
Anyone who develops symptoms of hepatitis A is encouraged to seek medical attention immediately.