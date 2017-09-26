Calgary police are warning the public following the release of a high risk inmate.

Luke Entz, 20, will be living in the Calgary area after completing his sentence.

Due to a court order, police are not allowed to provide details of what his conviction was for, but say he presents a significant risk of harm to the community, especially men and boys.

He is being monitored under the Specialized Offender Management Program. Police say members of the public should take precautionary measures to protect themselves, but should avoid any vigilante action.