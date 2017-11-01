A man who served several years in prison for sexual assault and forcible confinement has relocated to the Calgary area and police have issued a warning in the interest of public safety.

Michael Andrew Scott, 44, is considered a high risk offender and spent 12.5 years in prison for three sexual assaults and also completed a seven-year sentence for aggravated assault, forcible confinement and break and enter.

Police say the majority of Scott’s crimes have occurred in the Calgary area and that two public warnings have been issued about him in the past.

Scott is under a long-term supervision order and he will be monitored by the Calgary Police Service High Risk Offender Program (HROP).

Scott is described as:

178 cm or 5’10” tall

86 Kg or 190 pounds

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Police say Scott will return to Calgary on Wednesday and that the public warning is intended to inform members of the community to take suitable precautionary measures.