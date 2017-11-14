Investigators have now issued a warrant for the arrest of a 21-year-old man who allegedly stolen a $43,000 watch from a shop in downtown Calgary.

Police say that at about 4:40 p.m., a man walked into the Birks store at the Core Shopping Centre and spoke with a clerk about the selection of watches.

He asked to try on one of the watches, a Rolex valued at approximately $43,700. Once he had it on, police say that's when he ran out the store.

Police say the suspect was caught on security cameras inside the mall and are now actively looking for him.

A subsequent investigation has identified him as Mohammad Nasruddin. He is wanted on a warrant for theft over $5,000.

He is described as:

Arabic descent

25 to 30 years old

175 cm

slim build

curly hair with a beard

He was last seen wearing an electric blue suit and blue checked tie.

Police believe that he is still in Calgary but has connections to Toronto.

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org