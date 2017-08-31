The Calgary Police Service is on the hunt for Cory Dale Cromwell after the Calgary man failed to show for his court appearance on Monday.

The 34-year-old was slated to face charges including:

Trafficking of a controlled substance

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of proceeds of crime

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Unsafe storage of a firearm

Police describe the wanted man as:

Black

175 cm (5’9”) tall

Weighing roughly 86 kg (190 lbs)

Having a medium build

Anyone with information pertaining to Cromwell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.