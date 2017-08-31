CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Warrants issued for Calgarian facing drug trafficking and weapons charges
Cory Dale Cromwell (Calgary Police Service)
Published Thursday, August 31, 2017 2:12PM MDT
The Calgary Police Service is on the hunt for Cory Dale Cromwell after the Calgary man failed to show for his court appearance on Monday.
The 34-year-old was slated to face charges including:
- Trafficking of a controlled substance
- Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of proceeds of crime
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Unsafe storage of a firearm
Police describe the wanted man as:
- Black
- 175 cm (5’9”) tall
- Weighing roughly 86 kg (190 lbs)
- Having a medium build
Anyone with information pertaining to Cromwell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.