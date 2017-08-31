The Calgary Police Service is on the hunt for Cory Dale Cromwell after the Calgary man failed to show for his court appearance on Monday.

The 34-year-old was slated to face charges including:

  • Trafficking of a controlled substance
  • Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
  • Possession of proceeds of crime
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Unsafe storage of a firearm

Police describe the wanted man as:

  • Black
  • 175 cm (5’9”) tall
  • Weighing roughly 86 kg (190 lbs)
  • Having a medium build

Anyone with information pertaining to Cromwell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.