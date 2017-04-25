Calgary police need your help to find a man wanted on warrants as they investigate a sexual assault.

They say 53-year-old Galal Ramadan of Calgary is charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and one count each of failing to attend court, obstruction of justice and failing to comply with a court order.

At this time, police are not able to release the details surrounding their investigation in order to prevent the victim’s identity but police will say the attacks were not random.

Ramadan is described as being of Egyptian descent, 1.83 centimetres tall with a medium build, brown eyes and grey hair.

Police say he may have recently grown a beard.

If you know where Ramadan is call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

TEXT: tttTIPS to 274637