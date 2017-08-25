The Calgary Police Service is asking for information from the public as investigators search for 28-year-old Justin Rory Hopkins-Jones, the suspect in Thursday night's hit-and-run in the southeast.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 194 Avenue and Chaparral Boulevard S.E. at approximately 9:00 p.m. Thursday following reports a woman had been injured.

EMS officials say a woman was transported from the scene to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious but non-life threatening condition with undisclosed injuries.

Investigators believe the woman had been the passenger in a pickup truck when she exited the moving vehicle. The woman fell to the road and under the wheels of the truck she had been riding in. The driver of the truck stopped and attempted to put the woman back inside the vehicle. Bystanders who witnessed the incident prevented the man from moving the injured woman and the man proceeded to drive off.

“They thought it was safe for them to intervene and thankfully they did," said CPS Staff Sergeant Avril Martin of the domestic conflict unit. "In my opinion, they possibly did save her life by intervening and trying to assist her while this incident was going on.”

CPS officals say the woman, who is in her 40s, remains in hospital as of Friday afternoon. “We have been able to have some contact with her however, at this point, we haven’t been able to get a statement from her,” said Martin. "It was a boyfriend-girlfriend relationship."

Officers located the suspect and the suspect vehicle following the incident but the driver did not comply when police attempted to stop the truck.

“We had HAWCS up following the vehicle,” said Martin. “As soon as he went out of city limits, we dropped back our helicopter because we knew who our suspect was."

The suspect, a 28-year-old Calgary man, was last seen leaving Calgary and heading towards High River.

Warrants have been issued for Justin Rory Hopkins-Jones on charges of:

Assault

Assault with a weapon

Assault causing bodily harm

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by a peace officer

Failing to comply with a court order (seven counts)

Police describe Hopkins-Jones as:

A Caucasian male

180 cm (5'11") tall

Having a medium build

Having brown hair and eyes

The suspect vehicle is described as a silver 2017 Ford F150 pickup truck with licence plate L79653. The truck is a rental.

According to S/Sgt. Martin, officers have been called to previous domestic matters involving the couple who 'had been together for some time'.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Hopkins-Jones or the rented truck is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.