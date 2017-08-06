Parks Canada officials are limiting vehicle access to Waterton Lakes National Park at the junction of Highway 5 and Highway 6 as an influx of long weekend visitors has brought the park to its maximum capacity.

The traffic control measures are expected to remain in place until 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Staff members are directing vehicles away from the park’s entrance gate and are not allowing vehicles to form a line along the highways. Visitors with existing reservations are permitted to access the park.

Parks Canada says the traffic control measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of visitors, wildlife and staff.