Thousands of children and educators from across Alberta descended on the Saddledome for WE DAY on Wednesday to celebrate a year of positive action and change.

WE Day was founded by Craig and Mark Keilburger, over 20 years ago and their vision is to inspire youth to be change-makers in their communities.

About 16,000 children in Grades 5 to 12 are attending the event and each one earned the opportunity by making a positive difference on a global and local level.

An A-list lineup of speakers and performers will take the stage to celebrate a year of action and achievements.

Spencer West has spoken and appeared at 77 WE Day events and uses his story to empower others.

“My parents were amazing at looking at the things that I could do instead of the things that I couldn’t do and I think that’s an important lesson for everyone,” he said. “It’s sort of like the Super Bowl of giving back.”

Canadian country artist, Lindsay Ell, is performing and says the energy in the room is inspiring.

“It changes the conversation from me thinking to we doing and it's such a positive environment and motivating to see youth and kids in schools thinking about all of these global issues and really stretching positively for our future,” said Ell. “We just cannot wait to play for the kids today.”

The event got underway at the Saddledome at 10:00 a.m.

