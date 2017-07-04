Calgary police believe they now have the weapons used in a 2016 homicide in the neighbourhood of Riverbend and are asking for more public assistance.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Riverbend Drive southeast on October 31, 2016. They found Kyle Rowe, 26, in the back seat of a car that was parked on the driveway of a home. He was suffering from gunshot wounds and was declared dead on the scene.

Thanks to information provided by the public, homicide detectives were able to recover the firearms believed to have been used in the shooting. Forensic testing is currently underway on the firearms.

Investigators believe it was a targeted shooting and said there is no danger to the general public.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen any suspicious behavior in the southeast communities of Acadia, Willow Park, Maple Ridge, Lake Bonavista or Deer Run at that time to contact police or Crime Stoppers.