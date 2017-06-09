Week of overnight closures of QEII lanes in Airdrie to begin Saturday
Overnight QEII lane closures are expected in Airdrie from June 10 through June 16 as crews resurface a section of the highway (file photo)
CTV Calgary Staff
Published Friday, June 9, 2017 7:05PM MDT
The effort to resurface a section of the QEII highway in Airdrie will see the rotating closure of lanes during evening and morning hours for up to a week.
According to Alberta Transportation, the lane closures will occur between the Yankee Valley Boulevard and Highway 567-Veterans Boulevard exits and impact both northbound and southbound traffic. Only one lane of traffic will be closed at a time and the closures will occur between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.
The resurfacing project will begin on Saturday, June 10, and the overnight work is expected to be completed within seven days.
