Police are looking for suspects after a prominent member of a Calgary gang was shot to death in Chilliwack, B.C. last week.

Roland Chin, 33, a known member of the F.O.B. gang in Calgary, was shot in broad daylight in a parking lot on July 21.

Video taken from the scene shows a black Dodge Caravan pulling into the lot next to the Audi sedan that Chin was sitting in.

A few moments later, the van drives away, leaving the Audi full of bullet holes.

Police later found the van, after it had been set on fire under a bridge.

Witnesses report seeing two cars, one dark coloured and one light coloured, leaving that scene.

RCMP says the attack was targeted and they hope the public will be able to help them with the investigation.

“I can confirm that the victim has a criminal record for weapons possession and offences related to drug trafficking and is associated to a gang out of Calgary,” said RCMP Cpl. Meghan Foster.

Chin had served time for drugs and weapons offences before and police are all too aware about consistent violence between Calgary’s F.O.B. and F.K. gangs.

Chin’s brother Roger, also an F.O.B. member, was killed in a drive-by shooting in July 2008 on Centre Street N.

Police say he was shot more than a dozen times.

The investigation continues into Roland Chin’s murder.