CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Westbound Highway 1 closed for fatal crash near Strathmore
A transport truck caught fire moments after it was involved in a crash on Highway 1 east of Calgary on Tuesday morning.
Published Tuesday, August 29, 2017 6:11AM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 29, 2017 7:27AM MDT
One person is confirmed dead in a crash involving a transport truck just east of the Town of Strathmore, closing the Trans-Canada Highway.
511 Alberta reported on Tuesday morning that the westbound lanes of Highway 1 are closed in the area of the crash and traffic is being detoured around the scene.
WB Hwy1 closed at RR 243, east of Strathmore due to MVC. Emergency crews on scene, expect major delays. (6:11am) #ABRoads— 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) August 29, 2017
There is no estimate on when the highway will reopen.