One person is confirmed dead in a crash involving a transport truck just east of the Town of Strathmore, closing the Trans-Canada Highway.

511 Alberta reported on Tuesday morning that the westbound lanes of Highway 1 are closed in the area of the crash and traffic is being detoured around the scene.

WB Hwy1 closed at RR 243, east of Strathmore due to MVC. Emergency crews on scene, expect major delays. (6:11am) #ABRoads — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) August 29, 2017

There is no estimate on when the highway will reopen.