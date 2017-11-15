Travellers with Calgary-based WestJet, Air France and KLM will now be able to redeem frequent flyer miles for flights offered by all three airlines.

In an announcement on Tuesday, the companies launched the reciprocal agreement that would allow collectors of Flying Blue Miles to redeem them for WestJet dollars and WestJet dollar collectors to redeem them for Air France or KLM flights.

Officials call the move a 'fantastic step' for members on all sides.

"We also look forward to continuing to welcome Flying Blue members on board to experience the growing WestJet network and caring guest experience," said Ed Sims, WestJet's executive VP of the commercial division.

Jean-Noel Rault, VP and GM of Air France-KLM Canada says the partnership provides members to redeem their collected points for worldwide flights.

"It's a new milestone in our relationship with our Canadian partner, providing direct benefits for our customers and guests."

More information on WestJet flights can be found on their official site while Flying Blue members can go to flyingblue.com for redemption information.