Calgary-based WestJet is planning to ‘swoop’ in on the competition with its aptly named discount airline, announced on Wednesday.

The airline says ‘Swoop’ will be based in Calgary and will have seats that are about 50 percent of the cost of those on regular WestJet flights.

However, if you want more than just a seat, company officials says it will cost you.

“Flexibility, convenience, if you want extra legroom and so forth, it is unbundled, you will be paying for those extras. However, we will be making it extremely easy up front and communicating clearly with respect to buying of the extras, buying those at point of sale,” said Bob Cummings, Swoop executive.

Swoop will be taking to the air in June 2018.

Routes, airfares and a job fair to fill positions in the airline will be announced over the next few months.