WestJet flight forced to turn back to Calgary after smoke reported in cabin
CTV Calgary Staff
Published Thursday, February 2, 2017 11:56AM MST
Last Updated Thursday, February 2, 2017 1:15PM MST
A WestJet flight that was bound for Phoenix has landed safely after it was forced to turn back because smoke was reported in the cabin.
Officials with the airline say flight 1402 departed just before 11:00 a.m. from Calgary and that the crew reported the appearance of smoke in the cabin and flight deck.
The plane has been turned back and pilots have declared an emergency as a precaution.
The aircraft was given a priority to land and emergency crews were standing by in case they were needed.
The plane landed safely at about 12:15 p.m. and WestJet officials say guests will be placed on another plane shortly to continue their trips.
