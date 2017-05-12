There are some big changes at Calgary-based airline WestJet that could affect ticket pricing for all passengers.

WestJet pilots voted on Friday to unionize under the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), the world’s largest airline pilot union.

The vote passed by 62 percent.

ALPA says the union will give pilots resources to being moving toward a collective bargaining agreement.

Officials with WestJet say they are unhappy with the decision, but will work with ALPA in the days ahead.

"We are disappointed with the outcome of the vote but we are dedicated to moving forward as a team. We will now focus on engaging in constructive dialogue with ALPA and concentrate on the continued success of the organization for guests, employees and shareholders," said WestJet president and CEO Gregg Saretsky in a statement.

The union represents 55,000 pilots at 32 airlines.