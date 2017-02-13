WestJet is expanding its reach in eastern Canada and will launch a new point-to-point service from Montreal to Quebec City in June.

The airline says it is increasing capacity in Quebec and will be adding 105 more flights per week to its roster.

"WestJet is here to offer more choice and competition to the Quebec market," said Bob Cummings, WestJet Executive Vice-President Commercial. "The people in Quebec have traditionally been served by a legacy carrier and WestJet believes this significant additional investment in the province will give leisure and corporate travellers a choice in airlines and bring lower fares to more than 8.2 million Quebecers.”

On June 15, flights between Montreal and Quebec City will be offered for the first time with four flights per day and new flights between Montreal and Halifax and Montreal and Boston will begin in the spring and fall.

Non-stop flights between Montreal and other Canadian cities will also be increased:

Montreal to Vancouver increased from 6 to 12 per week

Montreal to Calgary increased from 14 to 19 per week

The company says Quebec City and Toronto service will also be increased by one for a total of three flights per day

"The City of Montreal is pleased with the increased frequency of WestJet flights. The year 2017 marks Montreal's 375th anniversary and this announcement is perfectly timed to help to promote our city internationally while creating local jobs", said Harout Chitilian, Vice-President of the executive committee of the City of Montreal.

The regional routes will be operated by WestJet’s Encore and flights to the west will be serviced by WestJet's larger aircraft.

Officials say the company will operate 195 weekly departures from Montreal and 50 from Quebec City by October 2017.

For more information on flights, click HERE.