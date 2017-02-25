Officials with WestJet confirm an aircraft from its fleet is being examined in connection with a Friday night incident that left a hole in the roof and ceiling of a home in southeast Calgary.

Shortly after 7:00 p.m., emergency crews responded to a home in the 100 block of Doverthorn Bay S.E., in the community of Dover, after the homeowners, Richard and Theresa Couch, called 911 to report the sound of an explosion.

“We were just watching the hockey game and all of a sudden we heard this explosion,” said Theresa. “It sounded like a whole bunch of stuff had fallen out of the kitchen cupboards.”

First responders determined the noise was the result of a ball of ice that had crashed through the roof and ceiling of the building and into the rear landing of the home. No injuries were reported in connection with the falling ice.

“We were some frightened,” said Theresa. ‘We didn’t sleep much last night.”

Calgary Fire Department officials at the scene suspected the ice ball, with a diameter of roughly 30 cm (12 inches) had dislodged from a passing plane as the home is situated under a flight path.

The Couches say planes fly over their home on a constant basis, even through the night.

The couple saved some of the ice in a sealed container in their freezer for future examination to confirm their fears. "It's not quite white," said Theresa of the ice ball. “I think it was (from) a toilet but I don’t know.”

According to WestJet, a preliminary investigation conducted by the Calgary Airport Authority and NAV CANADA identified a WestJet Encore Bombardier Q400 travelling from Regina to Calgary as the suspect aircraft.

WestJet has launched an investigation into the cause of the incident and airline officials say they are cooperating with local authorities.

In a statement to CTV Calgary, WestJet spokesperson Lauren Stewart called the ordeal an ‘unfortunate incident for the family whose home was damaged’ and says the airline will be ‘reaching out to pay for all necessary repairs to their home’.