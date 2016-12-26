People are looking for answers after a number of WestJet flights were canceled over the Chistmas holiday weekend, leaving them stranded and unable to spend time with their loved ones.

The airline says that poor weather across Canada is to blame, canceling flights and preventing essential crew members from getting to their destinations.

Flights seemed to be back in order for Monday, but one Calgary man said his family needed to move their celebrations so they could be together.

Cody McRae was scheduled to fly out to Ottawa to be with his family on Saturday, but five minutes before his family was to board the flight, he was told the plane was grounded.

“I went up to the kiosk, to the girl talking on the p.a. and asked why and she said they didn’t have any pilots to fly the plane.”

The airline says that wicked weather all across the country wreaked havoc with their schedule a day after they set a record for the most guests moved in a single day.

WestJet says over 74,000 guests used the airline on Saturday.

Officials say they are working hard to get their schedule back on track so everyone can get home safely after the holidays.