

CTV Calgary Staff





WestJet is encouraging members of its rewards program to update their passwords after an unauthorized party gained access to member profiles.

According to WestJet officials, the accessed profiles did not include banking or credit card information and steps have been taken to secure the affected system. The airline has been working alongside the Calgary Police Service and RCMP cybercrime unit.

"The privacy and protection of our guests' information is a matter we take very seriously and we have worked swiftly and aggressively to resolve this incident," said Craig Maccubbin, WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief Information Officer in a statement released Friday, July 28.. "WestJet is in the process of contacting affected guests and we deeply regret any inconvenience this may cause."

WestJet has not indicated when the unauthorized access occurred or how the third party gained access to the profiles.