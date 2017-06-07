Alberta Health Services has declared an outbreak of pertussis, better known as whooping cough, in the western part of Alberta's South Zone following 17 confirmed cases of the infection this year including 12 cases diagnosed in the last week.

Officials have determined the 12 cases confirmed this month are all related.

The bacterial infection, which causes a severe cough that lasts for weeks, can be contracted by members of all age groups but its impact on infants can be extremely worrisome. Children under the age of one can develop serious complications from pertussis including pneumonia, convulsions, brain damage and can prove fatal.

To prevent the spread of whooping cough, Alberta Health Services officials recommend:

All adults be immunized with a pertussis-containing vaccine

Ensuring children are immunized against the infection

Not sharing water bottles, drinks, lipstick and lip balms

Symptoms of whopping cough include:

Runny nose

Fever

A mild cough that becomes more severe over time (cough may last for two months or longer)

Coughing spells that lead to vomiting

Anyone who suspects they or a loved one has contracted whopping cough should contact their family physician or Health Link (811).

For additional information regarding pertussis (whooping cough) visit Alberta Health Services - Whooping Cough Immunzation/Quick Facts