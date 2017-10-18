A number of wildfires threatened rural communities in southern Alberta on Tuesday and residents who were displaced are returning home to assess the damages.

RCMP evacuated residents from 10 communities as well as from a number of farms and acreages.

Crews were called to a grassfire south of Highway 901 on the Siksika Nation at about 5:45 P.M. and the fire department evacuated several homes that were in the path of the blaze.

Winds pushed the fire into the Strathmore area and more homes were evacuated in Wheatland County before the fire moved east towards Gleichen.

An evacuation order was issued for the town and about 400 residents from Gleichen and Siksika were moved to the Strathmore Civic Centre and Standard Community Hall.

The fires were brought under control but three homes on the Siksika Nation were destroyed and a fourth was heavily damaged.

Three rail cars near the Carseland Agrium plant caught fire just after 6:00 p.m. and that ignited the dry grass near the CP rail line.

About 1200 people were displaced while crews contained the fire.

Two homes in Wheatland County were affected by the fires before crews were able to extinguish the flames.

Emergency crews from Oyen were also called out to deal with a fire about 30 km south of the community. The fast-moving fire made its way to Acadia Valley and about 493 people were evacuated there.

The fire crossed the river and 135 people from Empress were moved to the Bindloss community hall to wait it out.

Several farms were damaged in the fire and officials say assessments are underway.

About 40 people were evacuated from the MD of Willow Creek, west of Fort Macleod, at about 8:00 p.m. because of a fire burning in the area.

One home was damaged and a number of smaller structures were also impacted.

All of the fires have been brought under control, with the exception of the Coleman fire, and evacuation orders have now been lifted for the following areas:

Wheatland County: Residents are now allowed to return home. Four homes were lost in the hamlet of Gleichen, two homes were lost in the hamlet of Stobart.

Cypress County: The fire has been extinguished. Local authorities are coordinating return of evacuees.

M.D. of Willow Creek: The fire has been extinguished. The Municipal District of Willow Creek Fires Services is coordinating the re-entry of evacuees.

Rockyview County: One home was reported lost in Airdrie. Residents have been allowed back.

Acadia: Two homes were reported lost in Acadia Valley.

Siksika First Nation: Two homes were reported lost.

RCMP say officers from eight different detachments worked with firefighters, peace officers and residents and that the events on Tuesday were unprecedented.

“We have never had emergencies and evacuations affecting so many communities at once.” said RCMP Chief Superintendent Tony Hamori, Officer in Charge of Southern Alberta District. “I am proud of the efforts of our RCMP officers and employees and I thank all of our community partners for their significant role in managing these fires.”

Officials say residents have been allowed to return home and a full assessment of the damages has not yet been completed.