Smoke from the Verdant Creek wildfire is causing visibility issues for drivers travelling through Kootenay National Park and officials have closed Highway 93 from Radium Hot Springs to the Alberta/BC border.

Smoke from the fire and fire suppression activities is settling in the valley bottom and is affecting driving conditions in the area.

Highway 93 is now closed in both directions for almost 100 kilometers between Radium and Castle Junction.

Parks officials say visibility is also being affected on the Trans-Canada Highway through Banff National Park and that highways will remain open if safe driving conditions can be maintained.

Officials are assessing the situation and say an update will be provided on Wednesday afternoon.

The elevated fire danger has also prompted a fire ban in Banff, Yoho and Kootenay national parks to help prevent human-triggered fires.

For the latest updates on driving conditions on Highway 93, visit the Drive BC website HERE.

For the latest update on the Verdant Creek Wildfire, visit the Parks Canada site HERE.