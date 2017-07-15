A mountainous backcountry area along the Alberta and British Columbia border has been closed to the public as a wildfire rages on.

According to Parks Canada, a fire in the Verdant Creek region of B.C. has raised public safety concerns in an area east of Highway 93 and south of the Trans-Canada Highway. The closed area includes:

Whistling Valley Trail

Pharaoh Creek trail

Trails in the vicinity of Egypt Lake

Trails in the vicinity of Healy Pass

Backcountry camping permits in the closed area are void until further notice and Parks Canada staff is evacuating backcountry users from trails and campsites.

At this time, Highway 93 remains open to traffic.

For updated information on the wildfire and closures, visit Kootenay National Park warnings and closures or Banff National Park important bulletins.