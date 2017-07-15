Wildfire prompts closure of sections of Banff and Kootenay National Parks
Pink sky and falling ash at the Fireside trailhead in Banff on July 15, 2017 as a wildfire raged on in the Verdant Creek area of Kootenay National Park
Published Saturday, July 15, 2017 5:51PM MDT
A mountainous backcountry area along the Alberta and British Columbia border has been closed to the public as a wildfire rages on.
According to Parks Canada, a fire in the Verdant Creek region of B.C. has raised public safety concerns in an area east of Highway 93 and south of the Trans-Canada Highway. The closed area includes:
- Whistling Valley Trail
- Pharaoh Creek trail
- Trails in the vicinity of Egypt Lake
- Trails in the vicinity of Healy Pass
Backcountry camping permits in the closed area are void until further notice and Parks Canada staff is evacuating backcountry users from trails and campsites.
At this time, Highway 93 remains open to traffic.
For updated information on the wildfire and closures, visit Kootenay National Park warnings and closures or Banff National Park important bulletins.
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from Calgary
- Prime Minister keeps personal Stampede appearance streak alive
- Wildfire prompts closure of sections of Banff and Kootenay National Parks
- Thousands forced out of Williams Lake due to raging B.C. wildfires
- Three years in a row, three sisters flee western Canada wildfires
- “Everybody’s turned on me” Mountain biker’s barbed wire encounter scrutinized