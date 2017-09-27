Authorities have closed off a park in southwest Calgary after there have been a number of run-ins with a grizzly bear.

Signs have been posted at the entrance to Griffith Woods Park that borders the south edge of Discovery Ridge.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife officers say the bear was spotted twice on Monday; once by a cyclist and then by a jogger.

Neither person was hurt in the incidents. Officials say the cyclist managed to startle the bear, making it run off. The jogger came within a short distance of the bear before they noticed it was there.

There are no reports of the bear attacking anyone yet but officials are concerned the bruin may have become habituated to humans.

Now, there are plans to capture the bear.

The 93 hectare park, bordered by the Elbow River and kilometres of dense forest. has been the site of a number of run-ins with wildlife over the years.

There have been encounters with cougars and packs of wild dogs that have also led to closures.