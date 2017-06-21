Wind lashes Calgary, downing several trees
A large tree toppled onto this home in Brentwood during the wind storm on Tuesday night, barely missing the homeowner.
Published Wednesday, June 21, 2017 7:06AM MDT
The wild weather took aim at the City of Calgary too, though not to the same extent as it did in Red Deer on Tuesday night.
A wall of dust kicked up by the storm darkened the skies and prompted a wind warning to be put in place.
The storm was short lived, only causing some minor damage and knocked out power to about 2,500 customers.
At one northwest home, a tree came down just feet from the homeowner.
"Branches were coming down, so I started back to the house and this tree came down about four feet in front of me," said Pat Fryers, the homeowner.
Luckily, they weren’t injured and the home wasn’t damaged.
Emergency crews say they were called to far fewer calls than they were during the storm a few weeks ago.
