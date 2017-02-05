A multi-vehicle crash on Deerfoot Trail is one of the more serious outcomes of the weekend’s wintery weather.

It happened shortly before 10:00 a.m. at Southland Drive and is affecting both directions of Deerfoot.

At least 20 vehicles were involved to varying degrees, but fortunately police say there are no serious injuries.

The city is enacting a snow route parking ban to help crews clear Priority Two routes as quickly and safely as possible.

The ban will go into effect on Monday at 6:00 p.m. and is expected to be in effect for 72 hours or until lifted by the city.

People who live on a snow route are asked to move their vehicles during the ban, and could face penalties if they don't, including a parking tag and tow. Snow routes are marked by a blue sign with a snowflake. You can find more information on snow route parking bans here.

Plows are focussing on main routes and are out in force plowing and sanding, but there are still many icy spots, so police are urging caution.

“Crews have been working around the clock since the snow started falling on Friday afternoon,” says Bill Biensch, Roads Maintenance Manager, in a release. “With significant accumulations of snow anticipated for the rest of the day and tomorrow, the parking ban will help us get a head start on bus routes and connector roads.”

You can look at snow route maps and more information here.

Snowfall and winter storm warnings remain in place for Calgary and southern Alberta, as well as the mountain parks.