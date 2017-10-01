Hazardous winter conditions are expected to greet Calgarians during the Monday morning commute as an estimated 10 cm of snow will fall overnight but the brunt of the storm will fall in the southeast of the corner as Medicine Hit could receive up to 25 cm of snow.

As of early Sunday afternoon, Environment Canada has issued Winter Snow warnings for the following regions:

The following areas are under Snowfall warnings as up to 20 cm of snow is expected:

CTV Calgary weather specialist Warren Dean says the temperature in Calgary will drop throughout the day on Sunday and late afternoon showers will eventually give way to snowfall. Blizzard-like conditions are likely Monday morning as the city is expected to experience a combination of cold temperature and strong wind.

The snow and cold is not expected to last through the work week as the system that brought the blast of winter should leave the Calgary area by late Monday night. As of Sunday afternoon, Tuesday’s forecasted high for the City of Calgary is 13 degrees.