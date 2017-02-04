Snowfall on Friday evening led to a number of crashes that kept emergency crews busy through the night and into Saturday.

Dozens of vehicles lost control around the city, with some hitting light standards or getting hung up on guard rails.

Deerfoot Trail was backed up on Saturday morning with a crash at Glenmore Trail.

Many other roads are icy and police are reminding people to drive with caution. City crews have been out taking care of roads but warn that bridge decks and hills could be slippery.

Light snowfall is forecast to continue all weekend and into next week with accumulations of about five centimetres expected.