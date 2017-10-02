It’s only just clicked over to fall in Alberta, but there is already snow on the ground in the City of Calgary and many areas in the southern part of the province.

The snow has been falling since early Monday in the region, but it isn’t sticking to the roads too much so far, so that’s good news for drivers. However, city officials say they aren’t taking any chances.

Calgary is expected to see about 10 cm of cnow throughout the day and additional trucks and staff are being prepared to deal with that accumulation.

The mild weather and warm road temperatures should make for an easy clean up, but officials are warning drivers to take extra caution as well.

If you are headed out on the road on Monday morning, you should take some extra time, plan for delays and slow down if the snow starts to stick to the roads.

City officials are also asking for the public’s help to track down any problem areas. They are requesting residents to contact them if they see any debris or snow that needs to be cleared out.

Calgary isn’t getting the worst of this winter storm. Areas southeast of the city are forecasted to get much more snow.

Medicine Hat could receive up to 25 cm of snow and towns like Cardston and Fort Macleod could see about 20 cm.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for the City of Calgary and the agency says residents should prepare for hazardous winter conditions.

In addition to the snow, EC says that strong winds of 60 km/h, gusting to 90 km/h, are also expected.

CTV weather special Kevin Stanfield says the snow is expected to stop by about 4:30 or 5:00 p.m. on Monday.

The temperatures on Tuesday are expected to be impacted by the snow cover, but they will be warmer still through the week and any snow will likely have melted away by that time.