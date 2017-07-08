A woman in her 20s was transported to the Foothills Medical Centre on Saturday morning following an encounter with a horse at the Nanton Agri-Park.

EMS Public Education Officer Adam Loria says a paramedic crew responded to the area of Highway 533 and Campground Road, located on Nanton’s east side, at approximately 10:15 a.m. following reports a woman had been injured.

The woman was transported to the High River Hospital where a STARS Air Ambulance crew assumed care of the patient and airlifted her to the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary.

Officials with STARS confirm the woman was injured when she was stepped on by a horse. The woman’s injuries were considered serious at the time of transport but her condition was stable.