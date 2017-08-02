A woman has been charged after Okotoks RCMP recovered a number of stolen items from a rural property in the M.D. of Foothills that included several firearms.

The RCMP was contacted by the Calgary Police Service on July 30 about a stolen vehicle that had been tracked to a home.

When officers got on scene, they executed a search warrant and located a number of stolen items, including:

  • a John Deere Gator
  • a 2011 GMC 3500 Truck
  • a 2003 Honda CRF150 Motorcycle
  • a 1999 BMW 328i
  • an Outback travel trailer
  • one horse trailer
  • a Winchester shotgun
  • a number of Remington semi-automatic rifles
  • a handgun
  • various tools and equipment

A number of other guns, not believed to be stolen, were also seized.

Investigators believe the total value of the goods is well in excess of $100,000.

Amanda Heino, 30, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with:

  • Two counts of unsafe storage of a firearm
  • Three counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
  • Two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm
  • One count of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • Two courts of breach of release conditions

Heino is still in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on August 2.