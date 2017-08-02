Woman charged in connection with stolen property investigation in Okotoks
Police have arrested a woman after over $100,000 in stolen property was found at a rural property near Okotoks on Sunday. (Supplied)
Published Wednesday, August 2, 2017 12:54PM MDT
A woman has been charged after Okotoks RCMP recovered a number of stolen items from a rural property in the M.D. of Foothills that included several firearms.
The RCMP was contacted by the Calgary Police Service on July 30 about a stolen vehicle that had been tracked to a home.
When officers got on scene, they executed a search warrant and located a number of stolen items, including:
- a John Deere Gator
- a 2011 GMC 3500 Truck
- a 2003 Honda CRF150 Motorcycle
- a 1999 BMW 328i
- an Outback travel trailer
- one horse trailer
- a Winchester shotgun
- a number of Remington semi-automatic rifles
- a handgun
- various tools and equipment
A number of other guns, not believed to be stolen, were also seized.
Investigators believe the total value of the goods is well in excess of $100,000.
Amanda Heino, 30, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with:
- Two counts of unsafe storage of a firearm
- Three counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- Two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm
- One count of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Two courts of breach of release conditions
Heino is still in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on August 2.
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from Calgary
- Cast of hawks causing problems for southeast Calgary businesses
- Two taken to hospital after suspected overdose at campground west of Calgary
- Woman charged in connection with stolen property investigation in Okotoks
- Prairie Winds Spray Park in northeast Calgary remains closed
- Calgary man sought on warrants for commercial robberies