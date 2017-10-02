A woman has been charged in connection with the death of Fletcher Kimmel and police say further charges are pending against a male suspect.

Investigators arrested two women in connection with the case on Friday; one was charged and the other was released without charges.

Stephanie Lee Outram, 33, has been charged with indignity to a human body. Investigators say that Outram and Kimmel had become known to one another through an online dating service.

She was also arrested on 20 outstanding unrelated warrants and will appear in court on October 3.

Police have also identified a man believed to have used Kimmel’s bank card at a convenience store on October 9, 2016, but that suspect was released without charges.

Calgary police inspector Paul Wozney says that a number of tips led, in part, to the arrest of Outram.

"We had several calls and tips that came into the Calgary Police Service and we were able to connect the dots and fill in some gaps in the investigation which led to this investigation really picking up some steam."

Wozney says the arrest of Outram does not mean that the investigation is closed.

"Often what happens is we'll lay charges, more information will come in from the community and we begin to look in different directions and under different stones we didn't know previously existed."

He added that there must be other people involved in the incident.

"I mentioned during the last availability that we have a gentleman who is six foot, 230-240 pounds, a big, big man; to move a body like that from Calgary to K-Country and dispose of that body, that takes a lot of fortitude and strength to do that. I would suggest that it's probably more than one person that would be able to do that."

Fletcher Kimmel, 30, was last seen in a convenience store in northeast Calgary on September 27, 2016.

His disappearance was treated as a missing person’s file until his body was found on January 29, 2017 at the Jumpingpound Demonstration Forest.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877, or Crime Stoppers.