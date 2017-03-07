

CTV Calgary Staff





Police are investigating after a baby boy was left out in the cold at a home in the city's northwest on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a residence in the Capitol Hill area after they received a call about a woman beating on the door of a home on 16A Street and 24 Avenue N.W. at around 2:30 a.m.

The woman was seen holding a baby but when police arrived, the baby was nowhere to be found.

Crews conducted a search of the area and found the three-month old boy in a bush outside the home.

Police say the baby was not dressed for the weather and he was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

“The child was definitely suffering from exposure concerns, definitely hypothermic, and was taken to the Alberta Children’s Hospital, however he was stable and improving during transport,” said Stuart Brideaux, Public Education Officer with Calgary EMS.

Police say the woman told them about another child, which led them to believe that there may be another abandoned baby nearby, but another search of the area determined that there was only one child involved.

The woman, who is believed to be the boy's mother, is now charged with abandonment and failing to provide the necessaries of life. Her name is not being released to protect the identity of the child.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

TEXT: 274637