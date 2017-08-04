A woman who was injured in a serious crash in the parking lot of a southeast Calgary Superstore has died in hospital.

Police confirmed the details at around noon on Friday.

The victim, who was in her 20s, was a passenger in a sedan that was T-boned by a speeding truck at around 12:30 p.m. on August 2.

The driver of the sedan, a man in his 20s, died at the scene.

The 39-year-old driver of the pickup truck, was taken to hospital in stable, non-life threatening condition.

Officials say they are still working to determine the circumstances that led up to the crash.

They have ruled out drug and alcohol use and road rage, but are investigating the possiblity of a pre-existing medical condition.

The identities of the victims have not been released.