A 52-year-old man is in police custody in connection with the death of a woman in downtown Lethbridge on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, an on-duty member of the Lethbridge Police Service encountered a man beating a woman in the 400 block of 6 Avenue South at approximately 3:30 p.m. The officer stopped the attack, arrested the assailant and called for paramedics.

The injured 48-year-old woman was transported by ambulance to hospital in life threatening condition with undisclosed injuries but she did not survive.

The identity of the deceased has not been released. An autopsy will be conducted in the coming days.

Homicide charges are pending against the unnamed 52-year-old man. Police believed the victim and her attacker knew one another and the assault was not a random attack.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal assault or who observed unusual activity in the area on Saturday afternoon is asked to contact the Lethbridge Police Service, 403-328-4444, or Crime Stoppers.