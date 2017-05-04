A Thursday afternoon crash in the city's southeast involving a car and two pickup trucks has sent one person to hospital in serious, life threatening condition.

According to police, emergency crews were called to a location near the intersection of 68 Street and Applewood Drive S.E. shortly before 4:00 p.m. following reports of a crash.

An injured 28-year-old woman was transported from the scene to the Foothills Medical Centre by ground ambulance. The nature of her injuries has not been confirmed but police say she is considered to be in serious, life threatening condition.

There have been no other reports of injuries at this time.

A witness to the crash says she stopped a group of Good Samaritans who were attempting to pull the woman, who was seizing and bleeding, from the Honda Civic immediately after the collision. The witness says she stabilized the driver's head while awaiting the arrival of paramedics and firefighters.

Members of the CPS Traffic Unit are investigating the crash and have cordoned off the intersection. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area during the investigation.

More details to follow