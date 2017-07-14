A woman was injured after a large rock was thrown into traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Strathmore last week.

RCMP officers responded to a complaint about a rock being thrown into moving traffic on the highway, near Strathmore Highway Camping, on July 4, 2017.

The rock went through a window of a vehicle that was travelling eastbound on the highway, hitting a woman in the face.

She was taken to hospital and treated for her injuries.

Brandon Marleau, 25, and Hunter Marleau, 19, of Strathmore, are both charged with mischief endangering life and assault with a weapon.

They have been released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in Strathmore Provincial Court on July 18, 2017.