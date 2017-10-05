Investigators have taped off a large area in a southeast Calgary community after an apparent shooting early Thursday morning.

Police were called to the area, near 37 Street S.E., at about 4:30 a.m.

They say a woman was found suffering from an injury inflicted by a small caliber weapon and was taken to hospital in serious, but stable, condition.

Investigators continue to search the area but say that the occupants of the home where the woman was found are not being cooperative.