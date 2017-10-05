CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Woman injured in shooting in southeast Calgary
Police say a woman was found injured in a southeast neighbourhood early Thursday morning. They say she was shot by a small caliber weapon.
Published Thursday, October 5, 2017 7:14AM MDT
Investigators have taped off a large area in a southeast Calgary community after an apparent shooting early Thursday morning.
Police were called to the area, near 37 Street S.E., at about 4:30 a.m.
They say a woman was found suffering from an injury inflicted by a small caliber weapon and was taken to hospital in serious, but stable, condition.
Investigators continue to search the area but say that the occupants of the home where the woman was found are not being cooperative.